Juneau city names new public works chief

Juneau City Hall

A group walks in front of Juneau City Hall on May 10, 2016, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The City and Borough of Juneau’s next head of Public Works and Engineering comes from the Alaska Department of Transportation’s executive team.

The city announced Friday that Mike Vigue has been tapped to replace Roger Healy, who is retiring at the end of the month.

Vigue comes from state DOT where he worked his way up to division of program development director. He also worked for the Federal Highway Administration in Alaska and Maine.

“My job experience over my career has been at the federal government level and the state government level and I’ve lived in Juneau off and on since 1986,” Vigue told KTOO on Friday. “I’m looking forward to providing a service to the community that I lived in and some of the expertise that I’ve gained over 30 years of working in transportation.”

The Engineering and Public Works department has approximately 130 employees. It encompasses the following services:

  • Engineering – Capital Projects, General Engineering, Contract Administration
  • Streets
  • Fleet
  • Capital Transit
  • Water & Wastewater Utilities
  • RecycleWorks

Vigue’s starting salary will be $137,779.20.

