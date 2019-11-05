CBJ Assembly Meeting – Nov. 4, 2019

Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Juneau police contemplate social media use, after a widely-viewed Facebook post on a local fugitive.How does the Juneau Police Department choose to use social media to find a suspect?
Traffic engineers back $34M highway interchange at accident-prone Juneau intersectionThe recommendation is just one early step in the state Department of Transportation's process to prioritize and select projects.
Senate passes bill with funds to address missing and murdered indigenous womenA Senate-approved spending bill would direct the Bureau of Indian Affairs to coordinate with law enforcement agencies and develop guidelines for data collection.
Group files lawsuit over rejection of Dunleavy recallRecall Dunleavy filed the lawsuit in Anchorage Superior Court on Tuesday against the Division of Elections and its director, Gail Fenumiai.