Dunleavy administration announces amount of Alaska’s 2019 PFD checks

Each eligible Alaska resident will receive a $1,606 permanent fund dividend this year, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration announced Friday.
The payment will be split between 631,000 recipients, and it’s each person’s share of the more than $1 billion that the state Legislature budgeted for dividends. Lawmakers set aside that amount after using a larger share of the revenues of the $63.6 billion investment fund — originally seeded with oil revenue — to pay for government services.
Dunleavy had pushed lawmakers to set dividends using a 1982 formula passed by the Legislature; it would have allowed for payments of $2,916 to each resident, while leaving a major budget deficit. Lawmakers rejected that proposal, saying that it would violate another state law that limits the draw on permanent fund earnings.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
YK Delta tribal consortium withdraws support for Donlin Gold mineDelegates at the Association of Village Council Presidents' annual convention overwhelmingly voted to withdraw a 2006 resolution supporting the Donlin Gold mine, then passed a separate resolution that opposes it.
-
8 key takeaways for Alaska in a major new United Nations report on climate changeThe United Nations has released a major new report on climate change. It contains stark warnings on how rising emissions will affect environments across the globe — and much of Alaska.
-
About 300 BP union employees will keep their jobs — for nowAccording to Hilcorp, about 300 BP union workers at Prudhoe Bay will remain in their jobs — at least through the end of their current contract.
-
Dunleavy picks Rep. Josh Revak in second bid to fill Alaska Senate seatIn his second attempt to replace the late Anchorage Republican state Sen. Chris Birch, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has picked state Rep. Josh Revak.