Seattle City Council votes to withhold business from Arctic Refuge oil companies

The Seattle City Council voted Monday to avoid doing business with any company that leases land in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to explore for oil.
Council Member Mike O’Brien sponsored the resolution.
“The attempt here to make it clear to anyone attempting to do business up there,” said O’Brien. “We will be certainly trying to figure out how to prevent those leases from going forward, but we want to make sure that nobody shows up to buy the land, because it is understood that the social license to drill in the Arctic has now been removed by the American people.”
The U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate voted to allow oil exploration and lease sales in the refuge in the 2017 tax bill. That’s been a goal of Alaska’s congressional delegation for decades. It’s also a priority of President Donald Trump’s Interior secretary: The Interior Department is working to hold the first ANWR lease sale before the end of the year.
The Seattle City Council took a voice vote on the proposed ANWR boycott, with no audible opposition.
O’Brien is on the board of the Sierra Club. Several environmental groups have been campaigning to pressure corporations to steer clear of the Arctic Refuge.
Trump administration rolls out final environmental review for Arctic Refuge oil leasing
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Kodiak villages prepare for reduced ferry service this fall and winterWhile the city of Kodiak has relatively reliable alternatives for transportation to mainland Alaska, an upcoming gap in ferry service will pose serious difficulties for the some of the island’s outlying villages.
-
Attack in Saudia Arabia highlights Alaska’s diminishing role on the global oil stageThis year, for the first time in at least a dozen years, the state of Alaska will change the way it forecasts the price of its oil.
-
Pastafarian pastor leads prayer at Kenai Assembly meetingA pastor wearing a colander on his head offered the opening prayer on behalf of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. He ended the prayer with: "Ramen."
-
Marooned: Cordova braces for a winter without ferry serviceAlaska’s coastal residents have long warned of dire effects if lawmakers sharply reduce ferry budgets. Now, absent an adjustment to the ferry schedule by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration, those warnings could become reality.