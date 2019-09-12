Trump administration rolls out final environmental review for Arctic Refuge oil leasing

On Thursday, President Donald Trump’s administration took one of the last steps to allow oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The U.S. Interior Department has released its final environmental analysis for oil lease sales in the northernmost 1.6 million acres of the refuge, known as the Coastal Plain.

“After rigorous review, robust public comment, and a consideration of a range of alternatives, today’s announcement is a big step to carry out the clear mandate we received from Congress to develop and implement a leasing program for the Coastal Plain, a program the people of Alaska have been seeking for over 40 years,” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said in a statement.

The issue has long been hugely controversial, and following Congress’ vote to allow drilling in the refuge in 2017, Interior’s push to make it happen been tumultuous.

An effort to allow early-stage oil exploration in the refuge last winter stalled. Last week, Joe Balash, the Interior official spearheading the effort to hold a lease sale, left the Trump administration to take a job at an oil company.

And Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would once again block oil development in the refuge. That legislation is largely symbolic, as it has little chance of passing the Republican-led Senate. Still, it sends a strong signal regarding Democrats’ position on drilling in the refuge ahead of next year’s presidential election.

With the release of the final environmental review, leaders at Trump’s Interior Department aim to let oil companies bid on land in the refuge as soon as this December.

This is a developing story.

