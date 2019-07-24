CBJ Assembly Meeting – July 22, 2019

Recent headlines
Alaska ferries risk shutdown over strike threatA labor dispute involving the largest union representing state ferry workers is poised to paralyze the Alaska Marine Highway System.
Watch live: Former special counsel Mueller testifies before CongressFormer special counsel Robert Mueller is appearing in two separate hearings before the U.S. House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. The proceedings are scheduled to start Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. and conclude at approximately 10 a.m. Alaska time.
It’s back: US Interior Dept. signs new land swap deal for King Cove roadThe U.S. Interior Department has already signed a new land swap agreement for a King Cove road, just days after it gave up its appeal of a court ruling that its prior agreement violated federal law.
Juneau Assembly approves local on-site marijuana consumptionThe new ordinance, which allows patrons to consume marijuana edibles inside licensed retailers and smoke in designated outdoor areas, takes effect in 30 days.