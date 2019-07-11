Watch live: Alaska Legislature continues discussion of veto overrides

After a failed vote yesterday to override Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s vetoes, Alaska lawmakers are in another joint session to discuss veto overrides. 

The nearly $400 million in vetoes to the state’s operating budget impact funding for the state’s university system, Medicaid, school bonds and rural construction and benefits to low-income seniors in the state, among other items. 

The cuts have prompted a backlash and statewide calls for lawmakers to overturn them. 

But that kind of override will take a super-majority of the legislature — or 45 of them — to be successful. 

0

Make sense of the news

For an insightful (and entertaining) weekly recap of the biggest news in Alaska, try The Signal – the free news email from KTOO

Recent headlines

X