The music of Los Texmaniacs

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

This year’s Alaska Folk Fest guest artists, Los Texmaniacs, will teach us about conjunto and Tex rock, play some tunes, and preview their Thursday-night premiere on the main stage. UAS will tell us about educational opportunities for people who are incarcerated. And the infamous Liars and Fiddlers will tell us about everything, nothing, and all the stuff in between.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

