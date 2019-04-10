The music of Los Texmaniacs

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
This year’s Alaska Folk Fest guest artists, Los Texmaniacs, will teach us about conjunto and Tex rock, play some tunes, and preview their Thursday-night premiere on the main stage. UAS will tell us about educational opportunities for people who are incarcerated. And the infamous Liars and Fiddlers will tell us about everything, nothing, and all the stuff in between.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
Dunleavy’s red veto pen looms over this year’s budget debateThe history of the governor's line-item veto power dates back more than a half-century, to the Alaska constitutional convention that began in 1955.
Body recovered from Mendenhall RiverAccording to the Juneau Police Department, a man reported finding a body wedged between rocks in the river across from View Drive around 11:22 a.m. Wednesday.
Meet Alice Qannik Glenn, the podcaster who’s trying to get more young Alaska Native voices on the micWith her podcast "Coffee & Quaq," Glenn wants to spotlight the ideas and conversations of young Alaska Native people and broaden the range of stories that are told about Indigenous experiences.
State-sponsored raffle for public schools generates almost $1M in first yearThe state established the program last year, allowing Alaskans to donate a portion of their permanent fund dividends to the raffle. The raffle generated $976,400, and 75% of that — $732,300 — will go to schools.