The music of Melanie Brown

Cheryl Snyder hosts on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

We’ll meet musician Melanie Brown. She’ll play us a couple tunes and preview her Folk Fest set.

Melanie Brown on Juneau Afternoon. She plays as M & M, 7 p.m. Saturday on the main stage. (Photo by Annie Bartholmew/KTOO) Melanie Brown on Juneau Afternoon. She plays as M & M, 7 p.m. Saturday on the main stage. (Photo by Annie Bartholmew/KTOO) Melanie Brown’s guitar and salmon skin strap. She plays as M & M, 7 p.m. Saturday on the main stage. (Photo by Annie Bartholmew/KTOO) Melanie Brown’s guitar and salmon skin strap. She plays as M & M, 7 p.m. Saturday on the main stage. (Photo by Annie Bartholmew/KTOO)

The Southeast Alaska Conservation Council will highlight a barbecue with live music.

And a gaggle of old time musicians will pick us some tunes and talk all things Folk Fest.

Old time music on Juneau Afternoon. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) Old time music on Juneau Afternoon. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) Old time music on Juneau Afternoon. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.