The music of Melanie Brown

Cheryl Snyder hosts on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
We’ll meet musician Melanie Brown. She’ll play us a couple tunes and preview her Folk Fest set.
The Southeast Alaska Conservation Council will highlight a barbecue with live music.
And a gaggle of old time musicians will pick us some tunes and talk all things Folk Fest.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Dunleavy’s red veto pen looms over this year’s budget debateThe history of the governor's line-item veto power dates back more than a half-century, to the Alaska constitutional convention that began in 1955.
-
Body recovered from Mendenhall RiverAccording to the Juneau Police Department, a man reported finding a body wedged between rocks in the river across from View Drive around 11:22 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Meet Alice Qannik Glenn, the podcaster who’s trying to get more young Alaska Native voices on the micWith her podcast "Coffee & Quaq," Glenn wants to spotlight the ideas and conversations of young Alaska Native people and broaden the range of stories that are told about Indigenous experiences.
-
State-sponsored raffle for public schools generates almost $1M in first yearThe state established the program last year, allowing Alaskans to donate a portion of their permanent fund dividends to the raffle. The raffle generated $976,400, and 75% of that — $732,300 — will go to schools.