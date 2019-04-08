The music of Justin Smith

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
We’ll hang out with Justin Smith – a Gustavus musician, and recording and mixing engineer. He’ll play us a couple tunes and tell why he comes to Folk Fest.
The Juneau Audubon Society will highlight its talk on birds and beans.
The planetarium will preview its presentation on earth’s footprint in the galaxy.
And the Juneau School District will tell us about Kindergarten Registration Day.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau considers allowing pot cafes inside licensed retailersDuring a meeting Monday night, Juneau Assembly members had mixed opinions about allowing local marijuana retail stores to sell products for customers to use in the shop.
-
Donlin promises economic development if mine goes throughDonlin Gold wants to build one of the biggest gold mines in the world in the Y-K Delta. The company promises to employ hundreds of local people to build and operate it.
-
Chairman of Alaska human rights commission quits amid controversyCommission chairman Brandon Nakasato announced he was quitting after Executive Director Marti Buscaglia gave notice. He said his resignation was connected to the sticker uproar and Buscaglia's actions.
-
Busiest cruise ship season ever for Nome expected this summerThe first cruise ship to pass through the Port of Nome will arrive in July. So far, seven ships have booked arrangements to stop in Nome this year.