The music of Justin Smith

Scott Burton hosts on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

We’ll hang out with Justin Smith – a Gustavus musician, and recording and mixing engineer. He’ll play us a couple tunes and tell why he comes to Folk Fest.

The Juneau Audubon Society will highlight its talk on birds and beans.

The planetarium will preview its presentation on earth’s footprint in the galaxy.

And the Juneau School District will tell us about Kindergarten Registration Day.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.