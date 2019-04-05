2019 Folk Fest Nightlife Guide

It’s not hard to find something to do during the Alaska Folk Festival. Once again, your friends at KTOO tried to make it easy and list the downtown evening venue schedules all in one place. As these things go, we’ll be updating the schedule daily with changes, new events, and start times as we learn more.
Monday
- Alaskan Hotel and Bar – Sand Witches 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday
- Alaskan Hotel and Bar – Jack Garton and Demon Squadron at 9:00 p.m.
- The Narrows Bar – Sammy Borrous’ Blacklisted at 8:00 p.m.
- The Rookery – Hizel and the Jay Birds at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Alaskan Hotel and Bar – Folk Jam Session 7:00 p.m.
- The Narrows Bar – Jizzle Fizzle at 8:00 p.m.
- The Rendezvous – Open Mic with Alex K at 9:00 p.m.
Thursday
- Alaskan Hotel and Bar – Open Mic with Teri Tibbett sign up at 9:00 p.m.
- The Narrows Bar – Thursday Night Jazz at 7:30 p.m.
- Northern Light United Church – A Night of Queens at 7:00 p.m.
- Red Dog Saloon – Bluegrass Bus with Jeremy Kane at 8:30 p.m.
- The Rendezvous – Rumblefish at 9:00 p.m.
Friday
- Alaskan Hotel and Bar – Hog Heaven at 7:00 p.m. The Shoot Dangs at 10:00 p.m.
- Red Dog Saloon – Goldwing opening for Burnt Down House at 9:00 p.m.
- The Rendezvous – Big Chimney Barn Dance at 10:00 p.m.
Saturday
- Alaskan Hotel and Bar – Jizzle Fizzle at 7:00 p.m. Fog Horn String Band at 10:00 p.m.
- Red Dog Saloon – Gamble and the high Costa livin’ at 10:00 p.m.
- The Rendezvous – Raisin’ Holy Hell at 10:00 p.m.
Sunday
- Alaskan Hotel and Bar – The Shoot Dangs at 9:00 p.m.
- Red Dog Saloon – The Horsenecks at 8:30 p.m.
- The Rendezvous – Sunday – Burnt Down House at 8:30 p.m.
Alaskan Hotel & Bar
- Monday – Sand Witches 7:00 p.m.
- Tuesday – Jack Garton and Demon Squadron at 9:00 p.m.
- Wednesday – Folk Jam Session 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday – Open Mic with Teri Tibbett sign up at 9:00 p.m.
- Friday – Hog Heaven at 7:00 p.m. The Shoot Dangs at 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday – Jizzle Fizzle at 7:00 p.m. Fog Horn String Band at 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday – The Shoot Dangs at 9:00 p.m.
The Narrows Bar
- Tuesday – Sammy Borrous’ Blacklisted at 8:00 p.m.
- Wednesday – Jizzle Fizzle at 8:00 p.m.
- Thursday – Thursday Night Jazz at 7:30 p.m.
Red Dog Saloon
- Thursday – Bluegrass Bus with Jeremy Kane at 8:30 p.m.
- Friday – Goldwing opening for Burnt Down House at 9:00 p.m.
- Saturday – Gamble and the high Costa livin’ at 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday – The Horsenecks at 8:30 p.m.
The Rendezvous
- Wednesday – Open Mic with Alex K at 9:00 p.m.
- Thursday – Rumblefish at 9:00 p.m.
- Friday – Big Chimney Barn Dance at 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday – Raisin’ Holy Hell at 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday – Burnt Down House at 8:30 p.m.
Rookery
- Tuesday – Hizel and the Jay Birds at 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday – Songwriters Showcase hosted by Mountainside Open Mic 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Sunday – Songwriters Showcase hosted by Mountainside Open Mic 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Recent headlines
-
In kelp forests, scientists seek climate change refuge for herring roeAt the Sitka Sound Science Center, researchers are incubating thousands of herring eggs to determine the effects of ocean warming and acidification on the species — now and in the future.
-
State board suspends agency director over rifle sticker complaintThe executive director of the Alaska human rights commission has been suspended for 15 working days without pay for complaining on social media about a "Black Rifles Matter" sticker she believed to be racist.
-
Former Gov. Bill Walker lands at political ally’s law firmFormer Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has joined the law office formerly known as Brena, Bell and Clarkson — now known as Brena, Bell and Walker — according to a document filed Friday in a federal case.
-
State of Alaska petitions federal government to delist Arctic ringed seals under the Endangered Species ActIn the latest chapter of an ongoing debate over the status of Arctic ringed seals, the state of Alaska has petitioned the federal government to take them off the list of threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.