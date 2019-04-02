CBJ Assembly Meeting – April 1, 2019

Recent headlines
The night a Guardian Flight vanished, the Coast Guard’s nearest helicopters couldn’t flyWhen a Guardian Flight air ambulance plane inexplicably vanished Jan. 29 over Frederick Sound, mechanical failures grounded the nearest Coast Guard helicopters at Air Station Sitka.
Blood Bank of Alaska seeks donations for ‘critical need’Blood Bank of Alaska is calling on blood donors to help fulfill what it called a "critical need" in state hospitals.
Amid dry weather, Juneau fire crews respond to multiple outdoor burnsModerate drought conditions and above-average temperatures continue in Juneau. That has led to dry conditions and an increase in fire department calls over the past few days.
Kodiak City Council approves new marijuana retail store applicationA Kodiak dispensary is one step closer to opening its doors after getting City Council approval, but for now it won’t be authorized to sell edible marijuana products.