CBJ Assembly Special Meeting – March 22, 2019

Juneau Assembly accepts settlement agreement with cruise industry"We’re certainly pleased with the settlement," the head of the cruise industry association said. "It’s really an opportunity for all of us in the cruise industry and the community of Juneau to move forward."
Know the risks before you visit Mendenhall Glacier’s newest ice caveAlthough the famous blue caverns from several years ago have disappeared, word of a new cave spread over social media this winter and brought crowds to the glacier. But while hiking to the cave is a remarkable experience, it also comes with some risk.
China, Russia find common cause in the ArcticChina and Russia are teaming up to pursue their interests in the Arctic. Regional security expert Rebecca Pincus says the United States needs to pay more attention.
How carving halibut hooks teaches Juneau students both science and traditionFor several years, students in a JDHS science class have been learning about halibut hook carving. A Tlingit carver says it's mostly about common sense: paying close attention and working with what you’ve got.