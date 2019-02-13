How Alaska school districts planned to spend that $20 million

It also surprised superintendents across the state, who were not consulted about the proposal. Superintendents like Scott MacManus of Alaska Gateway School District were already planning for the money. His district, which is based in Tok and covers 28,000 square miles from the Alaska Range to the Yukon River and Canadian border, was estimated to receive $117,311. With that expectation, the district hired an elementary school reading teacher and transitioned a staff member who did double duty as teacher and principal to a full-time principal.

MacManus, like many other superintendents, felt assured by the Legislature that the funding would arrive. “We were told what we could count on,” he said.

Alaska’s 53 school districts planned to use the one-time funds in a variety of ways. Some districts, like the Juneau School District and the Lake & Peninsula Borough School District, intended to use the money for maintenance and construction. Lake & Peninsula superintendent Ty Mase said, “We have carpets peeling up, roofs leaking and doors that are rusted through that are all in need of repair.”

Other districts planned to fund special programs. The Dillingham School District planned to support trauma-informed counseling and training for staff. And plans are already way for a summer STEM camp at the Yakutat School District, where superintendent Patrick Mayer says “additional opportunities are scant” for hands-on science learning.

Some districts, like Unalaska, Sitka, and Delta/Greely, used the assurance of funding to raise teachers’ salaries or hire new staff. School districts are bound by law to fulfill their contracts with staff for the remainder of the school year, so if the cut is approved, they will need to find other ways to make up the loss this year.

Most school districts have enough money in their general fund balance to cover the loss, although they are limited in how much they can reserve for unexpected costs. Many superintendents are more concerned about what this proposal heralds for the future.

“We can sustain that for the coming year, but remember, we have nowhere else to turn,” said Delta/Greely superintendent Laural Jackson.

The Sitka School District does not have sufficient savings to cover the amount it would lose if the proposal is approved. Superintendent Mary Wegner said instead the school district would have to make “significant adjustments” for the rest of the school year. That might include freezing all funding to schools and departments, meaning “no field trips, no paper,” she said.

She also said sometimes the district can save as much as $20,000 on heating costs if it’s a warm winter, “but we are not going to save enough to cover a $187,000 deficit.”

Many superintendents said it will be easier for large school districts to weather the cut, if approved, because they tend to have more funds reserved.

Pelican School District, which operates a single school in Southeast Alaska, expected to receive $7,606 from the one-time funding, the smallest amount to any district.

“Because we are so small, every penny is vital to our continued operation,” said superintendent Norma Holmgaard.

KNOM’s Katie Kazmierski, KTOO and Alaska Public Media’s Andrew Kitchenman, KUCB’s Laura Kraegel and KHNS’s Claire Stremple contributed reporting to this story.