Education commissioner says it’s time to review school funding formula

State Education Commissioner Michael Johnson said it’s time to review how the state funds public schools.
On Wednesday, Johnson was asked about the school funding formula at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on whether he should be designated as the successor to Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer if one is needed.
“It’s my notion that the formula is over 20 years old,” Johnson said. “It was developed before a lot of the technology that we have today. And so I would suggest that a review at least of the formula is in order.”
It’s not clear how public schools will be affected by Gov. Michael Dunleavy’s revised budget. Dunleavy is scheduled to introduce the budget on Feb. 13.
Johnson also said he was consulted by Dunleavy’s Office of Management and Budget about a controversial $20 million proposed cut in school funding in the current budget.
“As commissioner of education, I support the governor’s proposed supplemental budget,” he said.
Johnson said in response to another question that he didn’t consult with school districts before the $20 million cut was proposed.
The sudden resignation of Byron Mallott as lieutenant governor in October focused attention on the process for choosing a successor to the position. Former Health and Social Services Commissioner Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson succeeded Mallott. The Legislature must vote on the designated successor in a joint session on Dunleavy’s appointments.
Watch the latest legislative coverage from Gavel Alaska:
Recent headlines
-
Study finds saltier water in Y-K Delta could be bad news for some ducklingsA researcher with the University of Alaska Fairbanks says that with the loss of sea ice and increased storm surges, saltwater levels near duck nesting grounds in the Y-K Delta are rising.
-
House holds meeting on Alaska’s struggling ferry systemReps. Louise Stutes and Bryce Edgmon — both boosters of the state-funded ferry service — called Tuesday’s meeting in advance of cost-cutting efforts by Gov. Michael Dunleavy.
-
Ravn changes baggage policy to only allow one free checked bagRegional air carrier Ravn Alaska has a new baggage policy that begins this month, and only the first checked bag will fly free. A second checked bag will cost $15.
-
Alaska Aerospace Corp. proposes launch facility on Hawaii’s Big IslandThe corporation wants to build a facility in Hawaii to offer up to 24 commercial launches each year closer to the equator. It operates the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island.