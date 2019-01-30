Photos: Preston Singletary’s indigenous funk band Khu.éex’ plays Juneau

The Seattle-based indigenous funk band Khu.éex’ played Juneau’s Centennial Hall Convention Center on Monday as part of their Alaska tour. The 11-person ensemble shared original and traditional music inspired by band founder Preston Singletary’s southeast Alaska roots. Their third album “Héen” — which translates to “water” in Tlingit — is being released this winter.
Juneau emcees Arias Hoyle and Chris Talley opened the event with their hip hop duo, performing songs “Ix̱six̱án, Ax̱ Ḵwáan (I Love You My People)” and “Zibit.”
The concert was sponsored by Sealaska Heritage, Juneau Arts & Humanities Council and KTOO Public Media.
Listen to Preston Singletary’s interview on “Juneau Afternoon:”
Recent headlines
-
Murkowski reintroduces bill to prevent violence against indigenous women and girlsSen. Lisa Murkowski has reintroduced Savanna's Act, which would improve data collection on missing and murdered Native women and require federal agencies to consult with tribes.
-
Dunleavy proposes constitutional amendments to enshrine PFDs, require public support for taxes, cap spendingThe proposed amendments may face a difficult reception in the Alaska Legislature. One Republican senator described Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proposals as “a horrible idea.”
-
Death Of Coast Guard member sparks investigation in UnalaskaThe Coast Guard is investigating the death of a crew member of the cutter Douglas Munro. The Virginia man was found unresponsive Sunday on Amaknak Island.
-
‘Uber for icebreakers’ idea gains traction in CongressA Senate proposal has $750 million for a third Coast Guard icebreaker, but that money is caught in a fight over President Trump’s wall at the southern border. Still, there’s more than one way to break ice.