Photos: Preston Singletary’s indigenous funk band Khu.éex’ plays Juneau

Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé senior Arias Hoyle raps as the opening artist for Khu.éex’ at Centennial Hall on Monday, January 28, 2019. The Juneau MC has released two videos for his song “Zibit” and “Ix̱six̱án, Ax̱ Ḵwáan (I Love You My People)” sponsored by Tlingit and Haida’s Tribal Family and Youth Services department’s Native Connections program. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) Juneau hip hop duo Chris Talley and Arias Hoyle opened for Khu.éex’ at Centennial Hall on Monday, January 28, 2019. The duo released a video for their song “Zibit” in November which honors southeast Alaska’s history and culture. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) Juneau storyteller Gene Tagaban dances with Khu.éex’ at Centennial Hall on Monday, January 28, 2019. Tagaban played flute and sang as part of the performance. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) Tlingit glass artist and founding member of the band Khu.éex’ Preston Singletary plays bass at Centennial Hall with Sitka percussionist Ed Littlefield on drums, Monday, January 28, 2019. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO) Vocalists Nahaan, Sondra Segundo, Stephen Blanchett and Gene Tagaban sing with Khu.éex’ at Centennial Hall on Monday, January 28, 2019. The Seattle-based band played the 16th Annual World Music Celebration in Anchorage before their Juneau concert. (Photo by Annie Bartholomew/KTOO)

The Seattle-based indigenous funk band Khu.éex’ played Juneau’s Centennial Hall Convention Center on Monday as part of their Alaska tour. The 11-person ensemble shared original and traditional music inspired by band founder Preston Singletary’s southeast Alaska roots. Their third album “Héen” — which translates to “water” in Tlingit — is being released this winter.

Juneau emcees Arias Hoyle and Chris Talley opened the event with their hip hop duo, performing songs “Ix̱six̱án, Ax̱ Ḵwáan (I Love You My People)” and “Zibit.”