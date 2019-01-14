The music of Khu.éex’

By January 14, 2019 Juneau Afternoon

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Tuesday, January 15, 2018.

On Tuesday’s show we’ll meet Preston Singletary of the music group Khu.éex’ and preview their Juneau concert. We’ll learn about Juneau-Douglas High School’s recently adopted name, and get an update on Juneau’s tango scene.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Tuesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.

0

Recent headlines

X