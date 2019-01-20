Juneau food bank opens doors to federal workers during shutdown

As the partial government shutdown enters its second month, more people than usual are stopping by the food bank in Juneau.
Darren Adams is the manager of Southeast Alaska Food Bank. He said the shutdown took a lot of people by surprise.
“There have been some individuals who have told me they never thought they’d be in this position,” he said.
On Monday he will open the food bank beyond its regular hours. Between noon and 4 p.m., he’s inviting federal workers to come by and take home up to 50 pounds of food. All they need to show is federal identification.
Adams said the longer the shutdown lasts, the greater the need becomes.
“A lot of people think, okay I can make a week’s worth of groceries stretch for ten days if I need to, but you can’t make a week’s worth of groceries stretch for a month,” he said.
He added that since the shutdown began, he’s heard from more people in Juneau who want to volunteer their time — including federal workers on furlough.
Adams said he will continue to open the food bank to federal workers every Monday until the government is reopened.
Note: Several organizations in Juneau provide food and support for those in need. Some of those resources are listed here.
Recent headlines
-
In rural communities, jails house psychiatric patients awaiting transport to hospitalsWhen Alaska residents go through a severe mental health crisis, many rural clinics lack the resources to ensure their safety. About 10 patients are held in the Haines rural jail each year awaiting transport to hospitals.
-
AMHS announces another change to Alaska Class Ferry rolloutThe Alaska Marine Highway System announced more changes to the Alaska Class Ferry rollout this week, but the summer schedule is still uncertain. A spokesperson says the new plan will get Alaska Class Ferries in service sooner and save money.
-
40 years later, a look back on how the race began and where it is headingOn Friday night in Bethel, the Kuskokwim 300 celebrated its 40th annual sled dog race. Over four decades the race has attracted Alaska’s best mushers, while offering a growing purse and serving as a cornerstone of local mushing. The founders say they could not have predicted how well known and respected that the race would become, or the local champion it would shape.
-
Native corporations maintaining Alaska forests find a carbon credit buyer: oil company BPAt an industry conference held Friday in Anchorage, BP Alaska president Janet Weiss announced the company has developed two carbon credit offset projects with Native corporations Ahtna and Sealaska.