Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.
On Wednesday, we’ll meet organizers of Saturday’s Women’s March for social progress. Joy Lion will tell us about AEYC’s Early Leaning Symposium. And we’ll get a preview of the cuisine, events and music involved with this year’s Seafood Fest.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Rodeo cow evades capture wandering Anchorage trailsThe rodeo cow's owner says he has spent "hours, days probably" searching for the cow. Anchorage police, animal control authorities and the Bureau of Land Management have relayed information about the cow's whereabouts, but Betsy continues to elude him.
-
In this shutdown, every day is a winding roadDoes Sen. Lisa Murkowski see a path to reopening government? The question prompted her to sing a Beatles line: “A long and winding road. Buh-boom.”
-
Alaska House tied in knots on session’s first dayThe uncertainty in the Alaska House of Representatives became clear when Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer attempted to swear in Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s nominee to fill a vacant seat in Eagle River.
-
Protesters target SAExploration in Texas over ANWR plansA group of Native American protesters went to the offices of SAExploration in Houston Monday to object to work the company wants to do in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.