Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

On Wednesday, we’ll meet organizers of Saturday’s Women’s March for social progress. Joy Lion will tell us about AEYC’s Early Leaning Symposium. And we’ll get a preview of the cuisine, events and music involved with this year’s Seafood Fest.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.