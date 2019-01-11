Call for local poetry

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, January 14, 2018.

Ceann Murphy of the Poetry Omnibus program will tell us how to get our poems on city buses. Folks from the Learning Disabilities Association of Alaska will teach us about Landmark College — a school for people who learn differently. The Juneau branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will preview a forum titled, “The Legislative Process & Advocating for Change.” And the Alaska Committee will invite us to meet the new legislature.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Monday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM. Tune in to KTOO on Monday at 7 p.m. for Mind Over Matter with Dr. Elaine Schroeder.