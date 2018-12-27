Red Carpet Concert: Aurora Bowers, ‘Rattle Those Chains’

Alaska songwriter Aurora Bowers stopped by KTOO during the Alaska Folk Festival to play a Red Carpet Concert. She performed her original song “Rattle Those Chains” as a trio, with her brother Ryan Bowers on upright bass and Alan Bent on resonator guitar. The Fairbanks fiddle player splits her time between Alaska and Mississippi, performing with Anchorage’s Hannah Yoter Band.
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, this video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust and the Hannah Yoter Band, at KTOO.org.
