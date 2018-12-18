Red Carpet Concert: Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust, ‘Hard to Come Down”

The four-piece Fairbanks band Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust performed their song “Hard to Come Down,” at KTOO during this year’s Alaska Folk Festival. Co-written by bass player and vocalist Ryan Bowers and Alaska songwriter Emily Anderson, the ensemble featured Alan Bent on resonator guitar, Aurora Bowers on fiddle, and Bryan Strong on acoustic guitar. This year Bowers released his the debut album ‘Sweet Calamity‘ recorded at 10th Planet Recording Studio in Fairbanks.
Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts including past artists like The Bowties.
Recent headlines
-
These priests abused in Native villages for years. They retired on Gonzaga’s campus.Behind his Nome radio station's closed doors, Father James Poole was a serial sexual predator. He abused at least 20 women and girls, according to court documents. But the last chapter in his story reveals a new twist in the Catholic abuse scandal: Poole was sent to live out his retirement years on Gonzaga University’s campus in Spokane, Washington.
-
Adding insulation to the outside of your home? Watch out for mold."Every summer driving through Fairbanks, I will see somebody adding this kind of retrofit to their home," said research engineer Robbin Garber-Slaght.
-
Energy specialist urges radon tests after Alaska earthquakeA state energy specialist is encouraging those affected by last month's earthquake in Southcentral Alaska to retest their homes for radon. Radon is an odorless gas that has been linked to cancer.
-
Video: Meet the people building Alaska’s next generation housing"The future will be different and we don't know how." Meet the people who are building Alaska's next generation housing.