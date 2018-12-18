Red Carpet Concert: Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust, ‘Hard to Come Down”

The four-piece Fairbanks band Ryan Bowers and the Brain Trust performed their song “Hard to Come Down,” at KTOO during this year’s Alaska Folk Festival. Co-written by bass player and vocalist Ryan Bowers and Alaska songwriter Emily Anderson, the ensemble featured Alan Bent on resonator guitar, Aurora Bowers on fiddle, and Bryan Strong on acoustic guitar. This year Bowers released his the debut album ‘Sweet Calamity‘ recorded at 10th Planet Recording Studio in Fairbanks.

Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, the video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts including past artists like The Bowties.