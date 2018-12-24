Newscast – Monday, Dec. 24, 2018

In this newscast:
- Today marks the one-year anniversary of when Fairbanks police fatally shot Cody Eyre,
- the annual Christmas Bird Count turns 119, and
- conditions look good for three upcoming K300 sled dog races.
