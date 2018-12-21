Newscast – Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

In this newscast:
- Coastal lawmakers take stand against House Republican bloc
Alaska Made: There’s only one Christmas tree farm in Alaska. It’s on Kodiak, and it’s thriving.Many of the favorite commercial decorative species don’t grow naturally this far north. So a family of Kodiak farmers decided to take on the challenge.
Judge recommends Supreme Court should uphold House District 1 recount resultsJudge Eric Arseth was expected to release his written report Friday, recommending that all the rulings by the Division of Elections be upheld by the Alaska Supreme Court. The court will hear arguments in the case on Jan. 4.
Dunleavy picks Jackson for Alaska House seatSharon Jackson unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor this year. According to her candidate biography, she served in the U.S. Army and was a certified electronic technician. She also worked for U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.
Alaska regulators approve rules for onsite marijuana useThe 3-2 vote by the Marijuana Control Board does not mean people can light up at shops right away. Interested businesses would have to apply for a special onsite use endorsement and devise plans that would meet standards for onsite use.