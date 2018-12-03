CBJ Assembly Meeting – Nov. 5, 2018

Recent headlines
Post-earthquake, air traffic controllers exiled from Anchorage tower used a pickup truck insteadWith their primary backup site also closed by the earthquake, the air traffic controllers from the tower at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport went with Plan C: guiding in planes at the nation’s fifth-busiest cargo hub from the cab of a pickup truck, at one end of the north-south runway.
No earthquake policy? Your loss may still be insured.Homeowners’ insurance doesn’t usually cover earthquake damage, but standard policies often extend to events that immediately follow an earthquake, like if a water pipe broke and flooded your home.
Mat-Su middle school likely closed for remainder of school year following quakeThe Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District said Houston Middle School will likely be closed for the rest of the year because of extensive damage from Friday’s earthquake.
With Kiehl headed to Alaska Senate, Juneau Assembly seeks applicants for open seatKiehl is moving on to serve in the Alaska Senate. That means he'll resign his seat on the Juneau Assembly before taking office in January. Whoever is chosen to replace him will serve until next October’s municipal election, when the seat will be placed on the ballot.