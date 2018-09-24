Monday night indigenous performance combats white supremacy, genocide and colonialism

Monday Juneau Afternoon Extra:

Performers from “You Don’t Have to Go Home, But You Can’t Stay Here” previewed their Monday night performance on Juneau Afternoon today. Howie Echo-Hawk, Heliehana Stepetin and Fabian Romero talked about their heritage, Turtle Island and what to expect tonight. The show includes music, dance, spoken word, poetry and performance art.

Here is the poem Romero shared during the interview:

Three Routes

part 1

we were raised by the flowering gardens

its thorns taught us to respect the hands that made their siblings rise out towards the sun

i knew the earth told stories

as children we took turns climbing a rackety ladder to the tallest rooftop to look far enough into the skyline for the next sign or symbol

we were told we came from turtles

some children said flying fish

some tios said that we were pinche indios

some tias while making the tortillas would whisper that we were actually the children of the revolution yet not quite mestizo enough to be unquestionably Mexican

there was a third root and the sun brought it out in our skin on some months

spend too much time in the sun

we were warned

and we couldn’t pass for mestizo anymore

Tonight’s performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall.

