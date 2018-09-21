The Nude and Rude Review burlesque show preview

Scott Burton hosts on Monday, September 24, 2018. Members of the Nude and Rude Review burlesque troupe will talk performance art and preview their weekend shows. And we’ll hear about the CBJ’s Historic and Cultural Preservation Plan, and your opportunity for public review.

Monday night at 7 p.m. tune in KTOO for a new episode of Mudrooms. It’s the season opener from September 11, 2018 themed Lost and Found.

