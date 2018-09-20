Newscast – Thursday, September 20, 2018

Stories include a rural Alaska success in energy generation and a public hearing on an upcoming ballot initiative.
Recent headlines
-
Campaign complaint filed against salmon ballot backersStand for Alaska claims Stand for Salmon, Yes for Salmon and the Alaska Center are improperly reporting how they are coordinating the campaign, underplaying the Alaska Center's role. Stand for Alaska also alleges they aren't properly disclosing campaign contribution sources. Stand for Alaska denies the allegations.
-
This solar farm is built on oil industry money, know-how and even some recycled drilling pipeAlaska's first commercial-scale solar farm is about to come online. Its builders say they want to move the world toward cleaner energy sources. But they're not ready to renounce oil and gas just yet.
-
Downtown intersection renamed to reflect Juneau’s rich cultureThe Juneau Assembly approved the name unanimously on Monday with a resolution. Sealaska Heritage Institute recently installed three bronze house posts on the intersection’s southeast corner.
-
Walker, Mallott say ‘no’ on KavanaughThey cited Kavanaugh’s record or presumed positions on health care, labor law and laws important to Alaska Natives.