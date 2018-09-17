Early voting starts ahead of Juneau’s municipal election

Early voting has begun for the Oct. 2 municipal election.

There are two locations where registered voters can cast ballots — downtown at City Hall or the Mendenhall Mall.

Hours for early voting are:

Mendenhall Mall Annex: weekdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the next two Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

City Hall: weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (upstairs in room 224)

Any qualified voter can choose to vote early up until the day before the election.

Absentee ballots by mail can also be requested from the city clerk’s office and online. The deadline to apply for a by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Mailed ballots must be received at least seven days before the regular municipal election.

A total of 15 candidates are running in the Oct. 2 election.

Four are running for mayor, eight for the Juneau Assembly and three are running unopposed for the school board.