Juneau Assembly election status? It’s complicated

Juneau’s list of candidates has been finalized for the Oct. 2 municipal election. And it’s complicated.

The mayor contest will be a three-way race between Assemblymembers Norton Gregory, Beth Weldon and political newcomer Saralyn Tabachnick.

Mayor Ken Koelsch isn’t running.

No incumbent is being challenged. Assemblyman Loren Jones is running unopposed for his District 1 seat.

But five candidates are running for two District 2 seats: Garrett Schoenberger, Don Habeger, Emil Mackey, Michelle Bonnet Hale and Wade Bryson. The runner up will finish the final year of Beth Weldon’s term. She and fellow Assembly member Norton Gregory have resigned to run for mayor.

Vying to take Norton Gregory’s place are: Carole Triem, Tom Williams and Andy Hughes.

Assemblyman Jerry Nankervis isn’t running either. He’s running for House District 34 as a Republican.

Assemblyman Rob Edwardson is also in the race as a Democrat. But he’ll have to make it through next week’s primary to advance to the general election.

Assemblyman Jesse Kiehl is running for state Senate. If he wins, the Assembly will likely appoint someone to fill his vacancy after the general election.

Again, it’s complicated.