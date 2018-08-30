Newscast – Thursday, August 30, 2018

Stories include the Southeast Alaska pink salmon catch among the lowest in decades, agencies call for more resources to monitor sea level rise, and a new municipal attorney was named for the CBJ.
Recent headlines
Y-K Delta residents speak out against Donlin in tense public hearingOne one person testified in favor of the Donlin Mine during the hearing — the CEO of The Kuskokwim Corporation, which owns the surface rights.
Whistleblower protection agency backs former Alaska environmental employee’s caseThe whistleblower was fired in 2016 after complaining about Interior Department violations of environmental rules back in 2012 to allow Royal Dutch Shell's Arctic offshore drilling plan.
Assembly names Robert Palmer new city attorneyPalmer has served as acting city attorney since Gov. Bill Walker appointed his predecessor, Amy Mead, to be a Juneau Superior Court judge in July.
Gov. Walker announces pay raise for troopersGov. Bill Walker said losing recruits or longtime troopers to other law enforcement agencies means wasting the money spent training them.