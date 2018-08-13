No injuries reported in Saturday evening fire on Fritz Cove Road

Firefighters responded to fire Saturday evening at a single-family residence on Fritz Cove Road.

Firefighters found a large amount of smoke and flames upon arrival in the basement, but put the fire was quickly put out.

The house suffered smoke and soot damage throughout, but the amount of damage was undetermined.

No human injuries were reported. Two cats are missing, but they’re believed to have escaped.

The fire marshal said the origin of the fire appears to be a workbench in the basement, but the cause still is under investigation.