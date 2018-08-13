No injuries reported in Saturday evening fire on Fritz Cove Road

Firefighters responded to fire Saturday evening at a single-family residence on Fritz Cove Road.
Firefighters found a large amount of smoke and flames upon arrival in the basement, but put the fire was quickly put out.
The house suffered smoke and soot damage throughout, but the amount of damage was undetermined.
No human injuries were reported. Two cats are missing, but they’re believed to have escaped.
The fire marshal said the origin of the fire appears to be a workbench in the basement, but the cause still is under investigation.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau Assembly expected to boost Capital City Fire/Rescue staffingThe volume or overall number of 911 calls increased dramatically, as much as 40 percent over the past eight years, a recent study says. Experts say there aren't enough firefighters and EMTs to respond to simultaneous or overlapping calls for medical emergencies and structures.
-
No foul play suspected in death of man at gun rangeBruce Owens, 63, suffered a fatal gunshot wound Saturday at a Juneau gun range.
-
Researchers study climate change impacts on Sitka Sound kelp forestSitka Sound Science Center is hosting researchers from the University of California Santa Cruz who are examining the forests in Sitka Sound.
-
Prison art market has its limitsSpring Creek Correctional Center has a unique legal internal economy. The inmates run a prison store that sells food, hygiene items and clothing. Profits from the store stay inside the facility and are divided up between nine different funds, including one that provides equipment for the hobby shop.