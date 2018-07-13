Fire destroys mobile home at Kodzoff Acres

No injuries were reported in a an early morning fire that destroyed a mobile home in Kodzoff Acres.

When Capital City Fire/Rescue arrived about 12:10 a.m. Friday at Kodzoff Acres 1, Assistant Fire Chief Ed Quinto said the single-wide trailer was half involved with the fire.

“Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire within 10 minutes, and neither the firefighters nor the occupant was injured,” he said.

Quinto said smoke detectors woke up the occupant, who moved his truck away from fire. The mobile home is a total loss.

Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.