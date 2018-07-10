Floatplane with 11 aboard crashes on mountain on Prince of Wales Island

Updated | 11:51 a.m.

An airplane with 11 people on board has crashed on Mount Jumbo on Prince of Wales Island.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, all 11 have reportedly survived.

Petty Officer Charly Hengen said the plane crashed about 2,000 feet up the mountain.

“Sector Juneau watchstanders have directed the launch of Air Station Sitka Jayhawk helicopter crews,” she said. “There are two of them on scene and they’re searching right now for the aircraft. The visibility is kind of low. I was told it was a quarter-mile right now, so it’s making the search difficult.”

The pilot was able to activate the airplane’s emergency locator.

Hengen said with that assistance, they hope to locate the craft and survivors soon. She said the pilot called in the accident.

“He did say that there have been some injuries but everyone was accounted for,” she said. “Hopefully we can find that aircraft very soon and be able to go from there and get those people off of Mount Jumbo.”

Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad crews are on standby, ready to help bring survivors down. Chris John of KVRS said they have helicopters and people near the site. He confirmed that visibility was slowing down rescue efforts.

Hengen didn’t have information about the pilot. The plane has been identified as a de Havilland DHC-3.

— Leila Kheiry, KRBD-Ketchikan

Original story | 11:31 a.m.

A plane carrying a pilot and 10 people crashed Tuesday morning near Ketchikan, and early indications are that all survived, authorities said.

Rescuers were still rushing to the scene of the crash, and little information was immediately available, Anchorage Daily News reported.

The float-equipped de Havilland Otter crashed at 2,000 feet on a mountain on Prince of Wales Island, according to Clint Johnson with the National Transportation Safety Board.

“There are injuries. We don’t know specifically what the extent of those injuries are,” Johnson said.

— Zaz Hollander, Anchorage Daily News

