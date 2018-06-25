Suicide Basin drainage likely to cause flooding around Mendenhall Lake

Suicide Basin began draining Monday and the city’s emergency program manager said the Mendenhall Lake area could experience some flooding soon.
Tom Mattice said researchers with the University of Alaska and U.S. Geological Survey are in Suicide Basin. They’re reporting that the basin is releasing rapidly.
“They’ve noticed that the plug has been pulled and the drainage is draining quickly,” he said. “The gauges have not come up on the Mendenhall Lake and River gauges yet, but look to see that happen in the next few hours, and probably see a small flood in the next day or so.”
He says that concerned residents can watch lake and river levels on the National Weather Service website. As soon as a new forecast comes in, the levels will be updated.
“It’s hard to know how high the flood will peak, but I look for more models coming from the river forecast center and the university over time,” Mattice said.
National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the area around the lake, which means conditions are favorable for flooding development.
Recent headlines
-
Tribes, communities monitor ocean acidification in near-shore watersSoutheast tribes are joining in research efforts to monitor ocean acidification in the waters closest to shore. This coincides with data coming in from a ferry that for the past six months has been taking measurements along its regular route from Bellingham, Washington, to Juneau.
-
Walker signs bill to help villages run background checks on policeGovernor Bill Walker visited Bethel last week to sign Senate Bill 148 into law. The bill allows the Alaska Police Standards Council to work with villages to conduct background checks for future police officers. But for village police officers, it will be voluntary.
-
Seabirds washing up dead in Western Alaska; scientists investigatingBeginning in May, birds have been reported dead or behaving strangely in communities throughout the Bering Strait region, from Shishmaref to Unalakleet and on St. Lawrence Island.
-
Alaska Aerospace Corporation schedules launch at Kodiak facilityPresident and CEO Craig Campbell said a commercial company will conduct the launch sometime July 14-20. He says the site will be closed for certain hours during those days.