Murkowski, Young respond to Chinese tariff on American seafood inports

Alaska’s economy could suffer as a result of China’s 25 percent tariff on American seafood imports and that worries U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

China announced the new import tax Friday in response to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. They will take effect July 6.

In a written statement, Murkowski urges President Donald Trump to reach a trade policy with China that protects the export market.

Congressman Don Young also will ask the administration to ensure Alaska’s seafood industry is protected.

Sen. Dan Sullivan did not respond to an inquiry by deadline.

Alaska’s congressional delegation wrote Trump in May warning that a trade dispute could prompt China to retaliate against American seafood.

Their letter said a tariff could make targeted exports “uncompetitive in an instant.”

They also said the Chinese market for premium Alaska seafood is especially important because Russia banned seafood imports in response to U.S. sanctions in 2014.