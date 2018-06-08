Celebration canoe landing at Auke Rec

Three canoes came ashore at Auke Rec. The canoes, built by Wayne Price, had been on the water for four days, including patch of rough weather on Saturday. Two were from Haines and one was from Haines Junction in Canada.
Recent headlines
-
Interior announces ‘Readiness Project’ for Arctic National Wildlife RefugeThe U.S. Interior Department on Thursday announced it is undertaking a series of construction projects to prepare for oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
-
Constitutional fight over fish tax heads to courtAn ongoing dispute over a tax that raises millions for coastal communities is getting its day in court. The owner of a pair of factory trawlers asserts Alaska's fish landing tax violates the U.S. Constitution.
-
Weavers share traditional knowledge, stories behind textilesA weaving presentation displayed blankets, aprons and other items made by practicing artisans from Southeast Alaska and British Columbia. About 50 people attended the presentation Wednesday by weavers and weaving historians in the Shuka Hit clan house in the Walter Soboleff Building.
-
Gardentalk — Your vegetables, flowers thank you for your supportPropping up plants keeps them away from slugs and ground moisture. It also helps with air circulation which mitigates mold and mildew issues.