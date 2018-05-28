Department of Energy scientists to attend first Alaska National Lab Day

On May 30th and 31st scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy will visit the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) for Alaska National Lab Day.

National Lab scientists along with Alaska researchers, officials and industry leaders will present their work and discuss opportunities for collaboration.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, who helped organize the event, is scheduled to speak.

Larry Hinzman, UAF’s Vice Chancellor for Research, says that the event will highlight research opportunities in Alaska for the Department Of Energy on a variety of issues including energy, climate change and security.

“We think we’ve got some great challenges right now for them and we hope they’ll pick some up,” Hinzman said.

Among those challenges are things like reducing rural energy costs, and designing infrastructure that can deal with climate change.

“And to do that, that requires a lot more understanding than we have now, a lot more engineering capabilities, and just a wiser designs and structural developments,” Hinzman said.

It’s one area of collaboration that Hinzman hopes the national labs will be interested in.