Department of Energy scientists to attend first Alaska National Lab Day

On May 30th and 31st scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy will visit the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) for Alaska National Lab Day.
National Lab scientists along with Alaska researchers, officials and industry leaders will present their work and discuss opportunities for collaboration.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, who helped organize the event, is scheduled to speak.
Larry Hinzman, UAF’s Vice Chancellor for Research, says that the event will highlight research opportunities in Alaska for the Department Of Energy on a variety of issues including energy, climate change and security.
“We think we’ve got some great challenges right now for them and we hope they’ll pick some up,” Hinzman said.
Among those challenges are things like reducing rural energy costs, and designing infrastructure that can deal with climate change.
“And to do that, that requires a lot more understanding than we have now, a lot more engineering capabilities, and just a wiser designs and structural developments,” Hinzman said.
It’s one area of collaboration that Hinzman hopes the national labs will be interested in.
Recent headlines
-
American and Japanese descendants unite after 75 years to ensure forgotten war is rememberedMotoaki Asano came from Japan to attend the commemoration. His father Hiroo Okazaki died on Attu and is still buried there alongside more than 2,000 other Japanese soldiers.
-
Make money from pot? Then forget about a federally subsidized loanA new Small Business Administration policy could force some entrepreneurs to choose between serving cannabis clients and getting a federally subsidized loan.
-
Pebble Mine loses funding from First Quantum MineralsA major business deal has fallen through for the proposed Pebble Mine. A Canadian mining company, First Quantum Minerals, will no longer back the controversial project.
-
Why this state thinks engineers can save pedestrians’ livesThe number of pedestrians killed on U.S. roadways is up — by a lot. Nearly 6,000 pedestrians were killed in 2016, up from 4,100 in 2009 and the highest toll since 1990, according to the Governors Highway Safety Administration. The number of deaths held steady between 2016 and 2017 — but that was cold comfort.