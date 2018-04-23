Downtown bus routes disrupted by Franklin construction

A construction project on Franklin Street will disrupt some downtown bus routes for about two weeks.
In news release, Capital Transit says it will temporarily discontinue bus routes to the Downtown library, and the stops at Franklin, Front and Fourth streets.
Franklin Street will be closed to through traffic during the construction.
