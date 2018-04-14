Murkowski: Mueller investigation must continue

Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Friday reaffirmed her support for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, an investigation that has edged closer to President Trump’s inner circle.
“I think it is so important, it is so imperative, that this investigation be allowed to go forward,” Murkowski said at the annual Women in the World Summit in Manhattan. “And it will take the course that it will take.”
Murkowski was on stage with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY. Gillibrand supports a bill that would protect Mueller and his investigation if the president fires him. Moderator Andrea Mitchell asked Murkowski if she supports the bill, too. Murkowski didn’t commit.
“Depending on what this actually – the legislation that Kirsten has just described, I think most would say, is reasonable,” Murkowski replied.
Murkowski calls it “unfortunate” that the discussion of such a bill is needed.
“Let this investigation move forward and come to its logical conclusion. But the president should not be intervening with the firing of Mueller,” Murkowski said, to cheers and applause.
Two recent public opinion polls suggest most Americans support the investigation. One found that nearly 70 percent don’t think Trump should fire Mueller, although among Republicans, more than half say the investigation is unfair.
