Boater found deceased, while another missing near Sitka

One man is dead and another missing after their boat overturned Sunday afternoon in Peril Strait, about 30 miles north of Sitka.
According to a news release, the deceased is Sean Elliot, 49, of Elfin Cove.
A helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka located his body on a beach in Goose Cove.
The missing person is Sean Poffenbarger, 45, of Sitka.
An inReach device on Poffenbarger’s vessel activated at 8:25 p.m. Sunday while in transit from Sitka to Saook Point.
Juneau-based Alaska State Troopers then notified watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Juneau.
An Air Station Sitka MH-60 helicopter crew launched into the night.
They spotted an overturned 18-foot vessel across the strait from Poison Cove, which matched the description of the vessel in distress.
The crew deployed a rescue swimmer to comb the beach while continuing aerial search patterns.
The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday night of Poffenbarger.
Both Elliot and Poffenbarger’s next of kin have been notified.
