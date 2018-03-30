Juneau man indicted for downtown knife assault

A Juneau man faces a charge that he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a knife March 20 near the Glory Hole.
On Thursday in Juneau Superior Court, a grand jury indicted 38-year-old Robert J. Paul Jr. on a felony charge of second-degree assault.
The criminal complaint accuses Paul of attacking 35-year-old Natalie Sanders with a knife. She suffered a deep, 4-inch cut to her right leg.
According to court documents, the couple had been arguing. A witness told police that Paul had said, “I’m going to cut that b—-.”
A Juneau police officer testified that he arrived outside the Glory Hole and found Sanders sitting on the sidewalk with her lower right leg wrapped with a bloody towel.
She told police that Paul was making a slashing motion with a knife when they were arguing. She said she tried to kick Paul away and got cut.
Police found Paul later, unarmed. Paul told police he did not pull out a knife and he does not know how Sanders was cut.
The Office of Public Advocacy is representing Paul. According to online records, he is in custody at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
Recent headlines
-
Sentencing set for June for convicted Kodzoff Acres shooterChristopher Strawn was found guilty of first degree-murder and third-degree assault in connection with the October 2015 death of Brandon Cook. A full day on June 11 has been set aside for his sentencing hearing.
-
Gardentalk — Where are the blooming bulbs?Some bulbs may still be buried by snow, but those that have already emerged are in danger of being hard-frosted by overnight temperatures in the 20s.
-
Murkowski taps two Juneauites for D.C. officeSen. Lisa Murkowski has tapped two Juneauites: Ben Mallot and Ann Robertson to join her office as a staffer and research fellow respectively. The additions are part of a new wave of hires announced March 30.
-
Campaign takes different approach to racismA statewide Native organization wants Alaskans to recognize, discuss and repair the impacts of racism.