Juneau man indicted for downtown knife assault

A Juneau man faces a charge that he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with a knife March 20 near the Glory Hole.

On Thursday in Juneau Superior Court, a grand jury indicted 38-year-old Robert J. Paul Jr. on a felony charge of second-degree assault.

The criminal complaint accuses Paul of attacking 35-year-old Natalie Sanders with a knife. She suffered a deep, 4-inch cut to her right leg.

According to court documents, the couple had been arguing. A witness told police that Paul had said, “I’m going to cut that b—-.”

A Juneau police officer testified that he arrived outside the Glory Hole and found Sanders sitting on the sidewalk with her lower right leg wrapped with a bloody towel.

She told police that Paul was making a slashing motion with a knife when they were arguing. She said she tried to kick Paul away and got cut.

Police found Paul later, unarmed. Paul told police he did not pull out a knife and he does not know how Sanders was cut.

The Office of Public Advocacy is representing Paul. According to online records, he is in custody at Lemon Creek Correctional Center.