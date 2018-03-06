Aleutians East Borough votes to join feds in battle over King Cove road

The Aleutians East Borough plans to join the legal battle over a land exchange that would allow construction of a controversial road between King Cove and Cold Bay.
In January, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke signed a land exchange agreement with the King Cove Corporation that would allow for a road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.
Assembly members voted unanimously last week to intervene on the side of the federal government in the lawsuit environmental groups brought against the Interior Department to stop the road.
The Borough approved spending $61,875 to hire a law firm to help them join the case.
That money will also help four other local entities trying to intervene on behalf of the federal government, the King Cove Corporation, The City of King Cove, the Agdaagux Tribe, and the Native Village of Belkofski.
Recent headlines
-
Walker seeks to deepen trade ties with ChinaIn a press conference in Anchorage on Monday, March 5, Governor Walker detailed trade trip and other opportunities for partnership with China.
-
APOC: Skagway Assemblyman did not violate state law in recent complaintThe Alaska Public Offices Commission has decided Skagway Assemblyman Dan Henry did not violate state law by failing to document gifts on financial disclosure forms. APOC said hotel stays weren’t gifts to Henry, but to Skagway.
-
Trial scheduled for Juneau’s suit against apartment ownersA City and Borough of Juneau lawsuit filed against the owners of an apartment building that had to be demolished with city funds has been scheduled to go to trial Aug. 13.
-
Q&A: Walker pushes for fiscal solution — ‘The worst plan is no plan’Alaska Gov. Bill Walker said he’s heard from legislative staff that committee hearings are moving appropriately on budget discussions.