Annual art show sparks community conversation about representation

A Japanese geisha-inspired costume was pulled from the second day of the annual Wearable Art show because of complaints from the public.

Even with the controversy surrounding Beth Bolander’s “Doragon,” the costume won third place in the event that took place Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Centennial Hall.

First place went to “Siren” by KD Roope and second place went to “disMANTLE” by Lauralye Miko.

Emcee Ericka Lee read from a Juneau Arts and Humanities Council statement at Sunday’s show.

“The JAHC deeply regrets the pain that running this piece has caused and disavows all forms of cultural appropriation,” she said. “In deference to experts more educated on these difficult topics, the artist, production team and JAHC have made the decision to not run the piece in today’s show.”

The audience responded with a mixture of boos and clapping.

Bolander said Monday that she never intended to disrespect anyone’s culture with her piece.

She told KTOO she agreed to pull the piece because she was worried about threats to herself and her model and backlash against the JAHC.

Bolander said she needed time to process everything before speaking further.

Dani Gross modeled the piece Saturday.

The audience cheered and took pictures as she made her way down the runway in a wig and a dress adorned with 2,000 hand-painted dragon scales.

The piece was put on display Sunday in the lobby of Centennial Hall with the JAHC’s statement and an invitation to the public to participate in a future dialogue on the issues raised.

Gross stood in front of the display crying while other models comforted her.

Earlier on Sunday, Juneau artist Christy NaMee Eriksen had expressed frustration and disappointment on Facebook with the arts and humanities council.

Eriksen wrote that she was brushed off when she objected to the piece on Saturday night.

“The JAHC should be a leader in the arts and a leader in racial equity in our city,” her statement said. “They owe us an apology and they must commit to doing better.”

The post sparked debate on and off social media.

Eriksen declined requests for further comment, saying she does not want the issue to be framed around her.

Others on social media said the piece was an example of racism and cultural appropriation, because it represented a white artist benefiting from another culture.

Many commenters said they also were upset by the piece and planned to write the JAHC.

Others said they didn’t understand how the piece was offensive.

The issue of cultural appropriation has been widely debated in recent years.

Definitions vary, but it generally describes the act of using something from a culture that is not your own, without proper credit or understanding of that concept’s importance or role within that culture.

In 2013, pop star Katy Perry was criticized for a geisha-themed performance at the American Music Awards and later apologized.

Hunter Meachum models Freda Westman's "Plastic Protest" in the Wearable Art 2018 show on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Lacey Sanders models Jodie Buck's "Fluid" at Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Michael Kohan models designer Christine Woll's creation, "Hot Mess," at Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Elise Pypaert models Judy Bolander's "Burning" at Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Dani Gross models Beth Bolander's "Doragon" at Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. Organizers pulled this entry out of Sunday's lineup after receiving complaints about cultural appropriation. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Amy Dressel walks during Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. She designed her dress with Nic Hart. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Cathryn Nicole Carroll models "Cafe Disco," by Rachael Koplin, during Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

KTOO has an underwriting contract with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council to broadcast the Wearable Art show. Additionally, KTOO’s assistant general manager for arts and culture is a member of the JAHC board.