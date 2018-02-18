Art, controversy and photos from Wearable Art 2018

Hunter Meachum models Freda Westman's "Plastic Protest" in the Wearable Art 2018 show on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Lacey Sanders models Jodie Buck's "Fluid" at Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Michael Kohan models designer Christine Woll's creation, "Hot Mess," at Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Elise Pypaert models Judy Bolander's "Burning" at Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Dani Gross models Beth Bolander's "Doragon" at Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. Organizers pulled this entry out of Sunday's lineup after receiving complaints about cultural appropriation. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Amy Dressel walks during Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. She designed her dress with Nic Hart. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

Cathryn Nicole Carroll models "Cafe Disco," by Rachael Koplin, during Wearable Art 2018 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at Centennial Hall in Juneau. (Photo by Tripp J Crouse/KTOO)

This year’s Wearable Art show featured more than 30 entries, including one controversial third place winner one attendee criticized as “yellowface.”

Organizers pulled Beth Bolander’s “Doragon” out of the lineup for Sunday’s show after receiving complaints about cultural appropriation and racism. On Facebook, Christy NaMee Eriksen likened the entry, how her complaint was handled and the applause for “Dorgaon” to being punched in the face.

She started a letter-writing campaign demanding an apology.

On Sunday, the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council posted a letter saying it “deeply regrets the pain that running this piece has caused and disavows all forms of cultural appropriation.” The letter also solicited contact information for parties interested in a community dialogue about the issue.

KTOO’s Adelyn Baxter, Jeremy Hsieh and Tripp J Crouse contributed to this report.

KTOO has an underwriting contract with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council to broadcast Saturday’s Wearable Art show. Additionally, KTOO’s assistant general manager for arts and culture is a member of the JAHC board.