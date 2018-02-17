Douglas resident, former teacher files to run for Juneau House seat

Douglas resident Sara Hannan has filed a letter of intent to run for Alaska House District 33. That’s the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Sam Kito III.
District 33 includes Skagway, Haines, Klukwan, Gustavus, downtown Juneau and Douglas.
Hannan worked for Juneau Douglas High School for two decades. She retired from her job as a classroom teacher in 2016. She currently works for the education organization Southeast Regional Resource Center. She also volunteers with Mudrooms, Juneau’s monthly storytelling event.
Hannan says she’ll run as a democrat.
In January, she emceed the 2018 Women’s March on Juneau. Asked afterward what effect she hoped Juneau’s march and others like it around the country would have, Hannan said she hoped the 2018 midterm election would “turn the tide” of current state and national politics.
“More women running for office,” Hannan said. “More policies being human rights, justice issues-informed.”
She told KHNS she’s put her name in for appointments for state office in the past. But, this is her first time running for public office.
In 2014, Hannan was one of nine local Democrats who applied to fill former Rep. Beth Kerttula’s seat. The seat ultimately went to Kito.
Kito has not yet announced whether he intends to run for re-election.
KTOO’s Adelyn Baxter contributed to this report.
Recent headlines
-
Walker has early fundraising edge in Alaska governor’s raceRecords filed with the state show Walker had about $50,000 in carry-over campaign cash and raised another roughly $275,000 since last February. At the end of the reporting period, Feb. 1, he had about $280,000 on hand.
-
Suspect indicted for 2015 double murder in West JuneauGraham was indicted for two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 36-year-old Robert Meireis and 34-year-old Elizabeth Tonsmeire in 2015.
-
Juneau man pleads guilty to drug distributionAccording to the plea agreement, the defendant admitted that he and the former Bergmann Hotel manager sold about 27 grams of methamphetamine in June to another person.
-
Burgled Juneau: Has the secondhand goods ordinance worked as intended?Juneau Police Department officials say an electronic reporting system allows stores and investigators to track items. The ordinance also acts as a deterrent for anyone trying to sell stolen property.