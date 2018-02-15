Winter advisory issued for Juneau; 2 to 5 inches of snow expected

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Juneau and northern Admiralty Island. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The snow is expected to intensify this afternoon, meteorologist Wes Adkins said, with a total accumulation of 2 to 5 inches of snow.

“We are expecting it to — the moisture layer in the upper atmosphere to sort deepen so I know some big flake s were reported,” Adkins said. “You can expect some big splattering on the windshield at times.”

Temperatures are expected to hover around the low to mid-30s, which could help with accumulation.

Petersburg could expect about 4 to 6 inches, while Gustavus and Hoonah can expect roughly 1 to 4 inches.

“It’s going to be a wet snow, because temperatures are going to be right around the freezing mark,” Adkins said. “It may be a little heavy at times to manage when you’re shoveling and cleaning off driveways.”

Adkins recommends taking it slow on the roads.

The National Weather Service says potential wind could develop this weekend.