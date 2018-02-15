Winter advisory issued for Juneau; 2 to 5 inches of snow expected

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Juneau and northern Admiralty Island. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
The snow is expected to intensify this afternoon, meteorologist Wes Adkins said, with a total accumulation of 2 to 5 inches of snow.
“We are expecting it to — the moisture layer in the upper atmosphere to sort deepen so I know some big flake s were reported,” Adkins said. “You can expect some big splattering on the windshield at times.”
Temperatures are expected to hover around the low to mid-30s, which could help with accumulation.
Petersburg could expect about 4 to 6 inches, while Gustavus and Hoonah can expect roughly 1 to 4 inches.
“It’s going to be a wet snow, because temperatures are going to be right around the freezing mark,” Adkins said. “It may be a little heavy at times to manage when you’re shoveling and cleaning off driveways.”
Adkins recommends taking it slow on the roads.
The National Weather Service says potential wind could develop this weekend.
Recent headlines
-
Senate appointee drops out after controversial Facebook comments scrutinizedA new possibility to fill the seat emerged. The Republican Party advanced retired Palmer small business owner Vicki Wallner to replace Braund as one of three nominees.
-
Meet Utqiaġvik’s Arctic Youth Ambassador, Eben Hopson"I feel like me carrying his name is a big deal for me because he did things for our people during his time. And I feel I need to do something for our people during this time," Hopson said about his grandfather.
-
Juneau Assembly to decide future of pools boardThe charter creating the Juneau Aquatics Board -- which manages both swimming pools -- expires May 28. It'll be up to the Assembly to extend its life or replace it and the public has a chance to weigh in at a pair of meetings.
-
Kodiak residents need to be ready for future disastersDuring the quarterly meeting of the Kodiak Island Local Emergency Planning Committee, the main topic of discussion was the 7.9-magnitude earthquake that shook the Gulf of Alaska in January.