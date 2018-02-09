Glory Hole withdraws application to move to Valley property

Juneau’s downtown homeless shelter, the Glory Hole has withdrawn its application to take over a city-owned property in the Mendenhall Valley.

In the original application, the nonprofit proposed moving its emergency shelter and care center to 9290 Hurlock Avenue. They hoped to rent out their downtown property.

Glory Hole Director Mariya Lovishchuk said in a statement that they decided to withdraw the application after examining the pros and cons and hearing feedback from neighbors of the property.

That leaves five other applicants for consideration.

The city previously leased the property to Juneau Youth Services for $1 a year for more than 50 years and has said it would enter into a similar agreement with an organization providing a needed service to the community.

The Juneau Assembly Lands and Resources Committee will hear from the applicants at their noon meeting Monday.

The committee will send its top candidates to the full Assembly later in the month.