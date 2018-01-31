Transit center homicide case going to jury in May

A Juneau homicide case may be heard by a jury this spring after an appeals court declined a rare request to review the case ahead of trial.
David Evenson, 51, faces charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of Aaron Monette, 56.
Evenson is accused of causing Monette’s death by punching and kicking him in the head June 30 at the Juneau Downtown Transit Center.
Late last summer, public defender Eric Hedland filed a motion to dismiss the indictment because he believed the grand jury was improperly instructed on the elements of the charges. The judge denied the motion to dismiss, so Hedland submitted a rare petition to the Alaska Court of Appeals for a pretrial review of the case.
In court on Monday, Hedland said the appeals court decided against the review.
Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg scheduled a jury trial to start May 21.
Recent headlines
-
Who released the bulk of greenhouse gases into Alaska’s air?DEC commissioner Larry Hartig said in a press release Tuesday that the findings weren’t “unexpected.”
-
Winter rain is compromising baby muskoxen in western AlaskaA new paper shows how warmer ocean temperatures are impacting animals on land in addition to those that depend on sea ice.
-
Glory Hole, five other groups submit proposals to take over Valley propertyThe city Lands Committee is reviewing six proposals from groups hoping to lease or buy a city property in the Mendenhall Valley. The city previously leased the property to Juneau Youth Services for $1 a year, and may enter into a similar agreement with an applicant they feel meets an important need.
-
Support and concern as Ambler Road comment period draws to a closeIt's a big road in a state with not that many of them. Proponents say it will enable growth of the mining industry, and create jobs. Detractors worry about impacts to subsistence.