Transit center homicide case going to jury in May

A Juneau homicide case may be heard by a jury this spring after an appeals court declined a rare request to review the case ahead of trial.

David Evenson, 51, faces charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of Aaron Monette, 56.

Evenson is accused of causing Monette’s death by punching and kicking him in the head June 30 at the Juneau Downtown Transit Center.

Late last summer, public defender Eric Hedland filed a motion to dismiss the indictment because he believed the grand jury was improperly instructed on the elements of the charges. The judge denied the motion to dismiss, so Hedland submitted a rare petition to the Alaska Court of Appeals for a pretrial review of the case.

In court on Monday, Hedland said the appeals court decided against the review.

Superior Court Judge Philip Pallenberg scheduled a jury trial to start May 21.