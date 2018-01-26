Project Homeless Connect brings together service providers and homeless individuals

Once a year, Juneau organizations came together in one place for Project Homeless Connect.
The main hall of the Juneau Arts and Culture Center was packed with booths and tables, like a trade show or craft fair, but these tables are staffed by organizations that provide services to homeless individuals.
More than 30 organizations offered help with housing, employment, health care, warm weather clothing and more.
Organizers even provided a hot lunch and local stylists gave free haircuts.
“Usually, it’s pretty hard for a homeless person to get around to all these places and get everything they would need done,” said James Cole Bottelson, who was was one of about 200 people who received services at the event.
He said that as someone experiencing homelessness, having all these organizations in one place helps a lot.
The city’s chief housing officer Scott Ciambor said it helps the providers, too.
“You know the service providers really enjoy it because they get to see their peers and network,” he said. “It keeps peoples’ spirits up for the work is being done in the community, so it’s great.”
The number of people served at the event also helps with an annual estimate of the number of homeless individuals in Juneau.
This year, there will be no street canvassing. Last year, a survey that did include street canvassing counted 215.
Ciambor said the free haircuts were the most popular this year, with more than 50 people signing up.
